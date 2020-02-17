StockMarketWire.com - Broking group Share, which owns The Share Centre, said it had agreed to be acquired by the holding company of Interactive Investor in a cash and shares deal worth around £61.9m.
Share investors had been offered 4.1p in cash, plus 0.0008355599837 new ii shares, for each of their Share shares.
The agreed price tag was based on a valuation of £441.62 per new ii share, which meant the deal valued each Share share at 41p each, or a 41% premium to their closing price on Friday.
Share executive chairman Gavin Oldham said the company needed to grow significantly to meet its strategic ambitions.
'That is why we have been prepared to investigate how others, who share our ambition for a more egalitarian form of capitalism, would work with us in order to achieve it,' he said.
'With our prospective new colleagues in ii we have discovered just such a meeting of minds, and a shared purpose for the future.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
