StockMarketWire.com - Petra Diamonds booked a first-half loss after higher gem output was offset by a fall in prices.
The company also warned that the coronavirus outbreak was having a negative impact on the diamond market, forcing it to downgrade cashflow forecasts, and that it was negotiating debt covenant waivers with its lenders.
Net losses for the year through December amounted to $10.0m, compared to losses of $57.9m on-year.
Production rose 3% to 2,070,240 carats, though revenue fell 6% to $193.9m following a decline in rough diamond prices.
Petra Diamonds said operational cashflow benefits of its so-called project 2022 strategy were being eroded by a weaker diamond market, due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.
The delivery of of the project's cumulative cash flow target was therefore expected to be delayed, resulting in the $150m-to-$200m being revised to $100m-to-$150m by June 2022.
Petra Diamonds also warned that it had a slower-than-expected start to the calendar year, meaning production in its fiscal second half would be weighted to the fourth quarter.
The company's lenders, meanwhile, had waived earnings-related covenant ratios.
Petra Diamonds said it was closely monitoring and managing liquidity risk and would have further discussions with lenders regarding 'further covenant resets and/or waivers'.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
