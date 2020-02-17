StockMarketWire.com - Gulf region focused hospital owner NMC Health announced the departure of three more directors, including its chairman and its chief investment officer.
The exodus came after the company admitted that it wasn't sure how many shares in the company its chairman and some other of its directors actually owned.
NMC shares have also been put under pressure by criticism about the company's balance sheet and accounting by short seller Muddy Waters, which the company has rebuffed.
On Monday, it said chairman B.R. Shetty, chief investment officer Hani Buttikhi and director Abdulrahman Basaddiq had all resigned.
Last week, the company announced the departure of executive vice-chairman Khalifa Butti Omeir Bin Yousef.
