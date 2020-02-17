StockMarketWire.com - Remote tracking group Starcom said it had agreed to partner with motorcycle maker Zero Motorcycles on a technology upgrade.
The companies had signed a 'statement of work' that would involve the development of certain technology enhancements to Starcom's Helios units that integrated within Zero's motorbikes.
The enhancements would be supplied over the coming three months and would improve connectivity, enabling Zero to centrally track and control a greater number of bikes as it scaled up production.
In return, Starcom would be entitled to a small increase in the recurring software-as-a-service revenues generated per connected motorcycle.
At 8:00am: [LON:STAR] Starcom PLC share price was +0.08p at 1.2p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
