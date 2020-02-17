StockMarketWire.com - Beowulf said Vardar Minerals had identified an additional copper-zinc exploration target at its Mitrovica licence in Northern Kosovo. The company also said it had invested a further £50k in Vardar Minerals.
Several rock samples obtained from the Mitrovica licence included more than 1% copper and up to 3% lead, the company said.
Beowulf's £50K investment in Vardar, took its stake in the latter to 42.2% from 41.5%.
The funds would be used for testing of an automated terrain-following drone which would be used to collect magnetic and magnetic IP and magnetometric resistivity data over priority areas at Viti and Mitrovica, the company said.
Results from the drone surveys would be combined with 3D Induced Polarisation surveys to generate drill targets, the company added.
