StockMarketWire.com - Cell-based therapeutics developer ReNeuron said positive results from a trial of a stem cell therapy candidate for disability resulting from stroke had been published in a key journal.
Data from a PISCES II Phase 2a clinical trial had been published online in the Journal of Neurology, Neurosurgery, and Psychiatry.
Data from the study were originally presented by Professor Keith Muir at the American Heart Association International Stroke Conference in January 2018, having been announced in October 2017.
At 9:02am: [LON:RENE] ReNeuron Group PLC share price was +10p at 155p
