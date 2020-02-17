StockMarketWire.com - Lansdowne Oil & Gas said it had raised £488K through an equity placing.
The proceeds of the placing would be used to meet the company's expected share of Barryroe costs and to fund the company's ongoing working capital requirements until the end of 2020.
The company placed 81,333,333 shares at a price of 0.6p a share.
At 9:03am: [LON:LOGP] Lansdowne Oil Gas PLC share price was +0.08p at 0.65p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
