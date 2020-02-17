StockMarketWire.com - Industrial property investor Warehouse REIT said it was mulling an equity raising to pursue acquisitions in an investment pipeline worth around £352m.
The company did not give a specific size or timeframe for the capital raising.
Investment manager Tilstone Partners had seen good opportunities to purchase assets at prices below replacement value, it said.
Tilstone Partners was currently in advanced negotiations, or had identified, a pipeline of investment opportunities with a target investment yield in excess of 6% amounting to about £352m.
Of those, around £72m were in exclusive or final negotiations or had solicitors instructed, while around £280m were in detailed negotiations.
'With limited capital resources available to complete acquisitions, the company is contemplating an equity fundraising to benefit from this pipeline of near term opportunities, which it will seek to deploy, together with debt finance where appropriate, in line with its investment strategy,' Warehouse REIT said.
'Any such fundraising is expected to follow the publication of a prospectus and further details will follow in due course.'
At 9:07am: [LON:WHR] Warehouse Reit PLC share price was -2.75p at 115.25p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
