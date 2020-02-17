StockMarketWire.com - Molecular diagnostics group Yourgene Health said it had submitted a CE marking technical file for its prenatal test product.
BSI Netherlands would now audit the file, and, if accepted, issue a European CE marking certificate.
'As soon as regulatory approvals are received the company will roll the product out across Europe and pursue further regulatory registrations in newly addressable markets throughout 2020 and beyond,' Yourgene Health said.
At 9:14am: [LON:YGEN] share price was +0.25p at 15.25p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
