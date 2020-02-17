StockMarketWire.com - Hardide said it had started the new financial year on a 'positive note' and continued to trade in line with market expectations.
Developments in the aerospace market, meanwhile, continued, with 'good' progress made with Airbus and their tier 1 suppliers in the negotiation of supply agreements, the company said.
'The site relocation project is on schedule, with the internal fit-out works for the new building completed and various items of new equipment now being installed,' it added. 'Modifications of the existing coating reactors will commence shortly. Transfer of these to the new site will be phased in order to maintain current coating capacity during the move'
At 9:18am: [LON:HDD] Hardide PLC share price was 0p at 61.5p
