StockMarketWire.com - Myanmar Strategic said its fourth Wall Street English language centre had officially opened with an expected capacity for 800 students.
It was located in the Mingalar Mandalay shopping mall in central Mandalay, Myanmar's second-largest city.
The other three were opened between February 2017 and August 2018 and currently served about 1,550 students.
At 9:50am: [LON:SHWE] Myanmar Strategic Holdings share price was 0p at 10.25p
