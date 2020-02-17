StockMarketWire.com - Oil and gas group Cairn Energy said it and Italian partner Eni had discovered oil at the Saasken prospect offshore Mexico.
Cairn currently had a 15% non-operating interest in the find.
The new discovery, made through the Saasken-1 well, could contain between 200m and 300m barrels of oil in place, Eni said, citing preliminary estimates.
At 9:51am: [LON:CNE] Cairn Energy PLC share price was +2.95p at 181.45p
