StockMarketWire.com - Greencoat Renewables said it had acquired the 14.1 megawatt Letteragh wind farm in Clare county, Ireland for €35.4m.
The wind farm featured six Enercon E92 turbines operational since December.
Enercon would continue to manage the operations and maintenance contract.
The deal brought Greencoat Renewables' portfolio of operational wind assets to 476MW.
At 1:41pm: [LON:GRP] Greencoat Renewables PLC share price was +0.01p at 1.21p
