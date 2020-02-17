StockMarketWire.com - Clinical stage biotechnology company ValiRx said it shareholders had rejected a recapitalisation plan at a general meeting that would have allowed it to issue new shares.
The company had warned last month that it had limited financial resources and would be unable to continue a clinical trial programme without fresh capital.
'The directors are considering their options to resolve this situation,' ValiRx said.
At 2:10pm: [LON:VAL] ValiRx PLC share price was -0.03p at 0.05p
