StockMarketWire.com - Aberdeen Frontier Markets Investment Company posted a modestly positive first-half performance that missed its benchmark.
The company's net asset value total return per share for the six months through December rose 0.4%.
This MSCI Frontier Markets Net Total Return Index rose 5.5% over the same time period.
'It is pleasing to observe signs of recovery over the six months ended 31 December 2019 as both frontier markets and the company's portfolio delivered positive returns,' the company said.
'Highlights included a turnaround for Pakistan, Egypt, and Vietnam, the company's three largest country exposures, while it is anticipated that improved corporate earnings will be witnessed across the portfolio's other 20-plus market exposures.'
At 2:25pm: [LON:AFMC] Aberdeen Frontier Markets Investment Company Limited share price was 0p at 44.9p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
