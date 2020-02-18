UK
18/02/2020 09:30 Unemployment Rate | Forecast: 3.80% | Previous: 3.80%
18/02/2020 09:30 Claimant Count Change
18/02/2020 09:30 Average Earnings Index 3m/y | Forecast: 3.10% | Previous: 3.20%
US
18/02/2020 13:30 Empire State Manufacturing Index | Forecast: 5.1 | Previous: 4.8
18/02/2020 15:00 NAHB Housing Market Index | Forecast: 75 | Previous: 75
18/02/2020 21:00 TIC Long-Term Purchases
EU
18/02/2020 10:00 ZEW Economic Sentiment | Forecast: 21.3 | Previous: 25.6
18/02/2020 10:00 German ZEW Economic Sentiment | Forecast: 20 | Previous: 26.7
JP
18/02/2020 23:50 Trade Balance
18/02/2020 23:50 Core Machinery Orders m/m | Forecast: -9.00% | Previous: 18.00%
