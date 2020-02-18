StockMarketWire.com - Live entertainment communications group Reach4entertainment Enterprises said it expected to report annual earnings and revenue 'significantly ahead' of market expectations.
The company said its performance had been driven by acquisitions throughout the year and a turnaround strategy that was bearing fruit.
Sold Out, acquired in the first half, made a significant contribution in the nine-month period since acquisition, with revenues above management's expectations, Reach4entertainment said.
'Our turnaround strategy continues to deliver growth and improved profitability, with the Group benefiting from broadening its services into new areas of live entertainment and being more operationally efficient,' chief executive Marc Boyan said.
'We are now well-placed to continue this momentum into 2020 as we continue to strengthen our market offering and build upon the strong pipeline of new clients and projects already secured.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
