StockMarketWire.com - Outdoor advertising company Ocean Outdoor said it expected to post a rise in annual earnings after it completed acquisitions that took it into the Netherlands, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland and Germany.
Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation for the year through December was seen rising 11% on a proforma basis to £33.6.
Revenue was expected to rise 14% on a proforma basis to £141.3m.
'In the last 12 months we completed five acquisitions and expanded our presence to seven countries,' chief executive Tim Bleakley said.
'Our expanded geographical presence allows us to build a combination of premium digital assets and quality audience delivery networks across northern Europe that will meet the needs of both customers and advertisers.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
