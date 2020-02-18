StockMarketWire.com - Wind farm investor The Renewables Infrastructure Group booked a 32% rise in annual profit, owing to an upgrade in the value of its asset portfolio and a rise in generation capacity.
Pre-tax profit for the year through December rose to £162m, up from £123m on-year, as generation capacity jumped 50% to 3,036 gigawatt hours.
The company's net asset value per share rose to 115.0p as at 31 December, up from 108.9p a year earlier.
TRIG Declared dividends of 6.64p per share, in with its target and up from 6.50p in 2018.
The company forecast an aggregate dividend of 6.76p for 2020, which would represent growth of 1.8%.
'2019 marked another strong year for TRIG, increasing our NAV and our dividend target,' chairman Helen Mahy said.
'Renewable energy has a central role to play in decarbonising our energy usage and we remain confident that TRIG will continue to play its part in the energy transition.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: