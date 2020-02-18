StockMarketWire.com - Iberian tungsten miner W Resources said it had finalised a €5m loan facility with Banco Santander.
The capital would be used to repay an existing €3m loan from Caja Rural de Extremadura and provide a net €2m of additional working capital and liquidity.
The loan had an interest rate is 3% per annum, payable quarterly, with no amortisation.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
