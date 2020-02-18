StockMarketWire.com - Window, door and ventilation system manufacturer Titon warned that it expected to post an full-year underlying profit 'materially below' its previous expectations.
The company had already warned of a tough first two months of its new financial year, which runs through the end of September, citing political and economic uncertainty.
'These trends have continued and trading conditions across our geographies in the first four months of the year have been tougher than we anticipated,' executive chairman Keith Ritchie said in AGM speech notes.
Ritchie said Titon was continuing to manage its cost base by reducing its workforce.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
