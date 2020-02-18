StockMarketWire.com - Resolute Mining said its total ore and mineral reserves had increased by 15%, thanks to the acquisition of Mako mine reserves and an increase at the Ravenswood mine.
Total ore reserves and mineral resources as at 31 December 2019, net of mining and stockpile depletion, increased by 2.5m ounces of gold to a total of 19.1m ounces, the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
