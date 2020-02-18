StockMarketWire.com - Tertiary Minerals said it had identified a preferred drilling contractor for upcoming test work at the Pyramid gold project in Nevada.
A drone photogrammetric survey had also been completed to control drilling and future exploration.
'We are pleased to be reporting good progress with the groundwork leading up to the first drill hole on the Pyramid Gold Project in Nevada where we are looking to confirm and expand upon successful historic exploration results,' chief executive Richard Clemmey said.
'The deposit provides an exciting gold target where our team has recently identified analogies with the high-grade multi-million-ounce gold deposits at the Midas and Fire Creek mines in Nevada.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
