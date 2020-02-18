StockMarketWire.com - Glencore reported a fall in annual earnings as performance was held back the protracted US-China trade talks and weaker commodity prices.
For 2019, adjusted earnings (EBITDA) declined 26% to $11.6bn. and revenue fell to $215bn from $220bn on-year.
The company declared a dividend of 20 cents a share.
The miner said performance was steadily improving at its flagship Katanga operation, which met its second half production targets for both copper and cobalt.
Looking ahead, the company said it was 'closely watching coronavirus developments and potential scenario impacts on global growth and markets.'
