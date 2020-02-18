StockMarketWire.com - Consumer foods company Kerry group reported higher annual profit amid a rise in margins and revenue underpinned by performance in its taste and nutrition business.
For the year ended 31 December 2019, pre-tax profit rose 4.5% to €646m on-year and revenue increased 9.6% to €7.2bn.
Trading margin increased 30 basis points to 12.5%.
Its taste & nutrition business saw revenue increase by 12.5% to €6.0bn, with volume growth of 4%.
'Taste & Nutrition delivered good volume growth, particularly against the backdrop of softer market volumes in some developed markets,' the company said.
The company declared a final dividend per share of 55.1 cent, taking the total dividend to 78.6 cents, 12% on last year.
At 8:57am: [LON:KYGA] Kerry Group PLC share price was +4.35p at 121.35p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
