StockMarketWire.com - Medical imaging technology company Feedback reported wider losses as a jump in costs in the first half of the year offset an uptick in revenue.
For the six months to 30 November 2019, pre-tax losses widened to £691K from £407K on-year while revenue rose to £269K from £236K
Operating expenses jumped to £956k from £642K as the company stepped up efforts to launch its flagship product, Bleepa.
The company expected results of the first pilot study of Bleepa in the coming months and said it anticipated others to follow, which it expected to convert into 'meaningful' contracts.
At 9:06am: [LON:FDBK] Feedback PLC share price was +0.05p at 0.9p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: