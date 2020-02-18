StockMarketWire.com - The UK unemployment rate stayed steady at 3.8% in the three months between October and December, according to the Office for National Statistics, as expected.
Growth in average weekly earnings slowed to 2.9% from 3.2% in the previous month, missing market expectations of a 3.1% rise.
The claimant count, however, rose by just 5.5k, well under market expectations of a 20.2k rise.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
