StockMarketWire.com - Oil services company Petrofac said it had won two contracts worth a combined $1.65bn with Abu Dhabi National Oil Company in the United Arab Emirates.
The engineering, procurement, construction, transportation, offshore installation and commissioning contracts were for ADNOC's Dalma gas development project.
The work scope encompassed offshore packages at Arzanah island and surrounding offshore fields, located around 140 kilometres off the north-west coast of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.
The Dalma project was a key part of the Ghasha ultra-sour gas concession, which was central to ADNOC's strategic objective of enabling gas self-sufficiency for the UAE, Petrofac said.
At 9:42am: [LON:PFC] Petrofac Limited share price was +11.05p at 376.05p
