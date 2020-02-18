StockMarketWire.com - Blancco Technology reported that profit more than doubled in the first half of the year as revenue climbed by nearly a fifth amid a boost from acquisitions.
For the six months ended 31 December 2019, pre-tax profit more than doubled to £0.7m from £0.3m on-year and revenue increased 19% to £17.4m.
'The acquisition of Inhance and IP relating to ZroBlack have been integrated quickly and to plan, with both attracting robust demand from both existing as well as new clients in the mobile sector,' the company said.
Looking ahead, the company said revenue growth was continuing in line with market expectations for 2020.
'The second half of the financial year has started with good momentum and in line with expectations. The board is confident that Blancco is well placed to deliver sustained levels of revenue growth going forwards,' Blancco said.
At 9:50am: [LON:BLTG] Blancco Technology Group Plc share price was +11.5p at 200p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
