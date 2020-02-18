StockMarketWire.com - Craven House Capital said it had raised $2m gross through the placing of shares at a premium.
The company placed 200,000 shares at a price of $10 a share, representing a 117% premium to the closing mid-market price on 17 February 2020.
The proceeds of the placing would be used to for working capital purposes and to undertake further investments, the company said.
At 9:58am: [LON:CRV] Craven House Capital PLC ORD USD1.00 share price was +0.95p at 5.55p
