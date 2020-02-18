StockMarketWire.com - High-interest lender Amigo said talks were ongoing with several parties that had declared interest in buying the company.
Amigo launched a strategic review and formal sale process on 27 January after its founder James Benamor detailed plans to sell his 61% stake in the company.
At 10:05am: [LON:AMGO] Amigo Holdings Plc share price was +5.25p at 54.05p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
