StockMarketWire.com - Mobility software group Crimson Tide said it had won contracts in the rail sector worth more than £0.6m combined.
Two stations in London would use the company's products to help remove paper use from their operations and ensure that remedial actions were digitized.
Chiltern Railways had extended a subscription arrangement to cover safety, procurement and human resource functions, among others.
MTR Elizabeth Line, had, meanwhile, had selected Crimson Tide's technology for strategic workflow purposes.
At 1:10pm: [LON:TIDE] Crimson Tide PLC share price was +0.25p at 2.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
