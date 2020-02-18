StockMarketWire.com - Hydrogen technology group ITM Power said another £7.5m of UK government funding had been allocated to a joint venture that would generate hydrogen from offshore wind.
ITM Power was part of the Gigastack consortium, which also included Danish wind farm developer Orsted and Phillips 66.
The first phase of the project had involved the development of a 5 megawatt electrolyser stack to understand the potential synergies with offshore wind farms.
The second phase would involve completion of a front-end engineering design study on a 100 megawatt electrolyser system.
At 1:36pm: [LON:ITM] Itm Power PLC share price was -3p at 155.5p
