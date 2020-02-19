UK
20/02/2020 09:30 Retail Sales m/m | Forecast: 0.70% | Previous: -0.60%
20/02/2020 11:00 CBI Industrial Order Expectations | Forecast: -19 | Previous: -22
US
20/02/2020 13:30 Philly Fed Manufacturing Index | Forecast: 10.1 | Previous: 17
20/02/2020 13:30 Unemployment Claims
20/02/2020 15:00 CB Leading Index m/m | Forecast: 0.40% | Previous: -0.30%
EU
20/02/2020 07:00 German PPI m/m | Forecast: 0.10% | Previous: 0.10%
20/02/2020 07:00 German GfK Consumer Climate | Forecast: 9.9 | Previous: 9.9
20/02/2020 07:45 French Final CPI m/m | Forecast: -0.40% | Previous: -0.40%
20/02/2020 12:30 ECB Monetary Policy Meeting Accounts
20/02/2020 15:00 Consumer Confidence | Forecast: -8 | Previous: -8
JP
20/02/2020 23:30 National Core CPI y/y | Forecast: 0.70% | Previous: 0.70%
