Interim Result
20/02/2020 Transense Technologies PLC (TRT)
25/02/2020 InnovaDerma Plc (IDP)
25/02/2020 Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd (BSIF)
25/02/2020 Clinigen Group PLC (CLIN)
03/03/2020 Hutchison China Meditech Limited (HCM)
03/03/2020 Ashtead Group PLC (AHT)
05/03/2020 Admiral Group PLC (ADM)
10/03/2020 H&T Group PLC (HAT)
12/03/2020 Brooks Macdonald Group PLC (BRK)
16/03/2020 Ceres Power Holdings PLC (CWR)
17/03/2020 Litigation Capital Management Ltd (LIT)
Final Result
20/02/2020 Kaz Minerals PLC (KAZ)
20/02/2020 Bae Systems PLC (BA.)
20/02/2020 Morgan Sindall PLC (MGNS)
20/02/2020 Taseko Mines Limited Com Shs Npv Di (TKO)
20/02/2020 Tbc Bank Group PLC (TBCG)
20/02/2020 Irish Residential Properties REIT PLC (0QT8)
20/02/2020 Telecom Egypt (TEEG)
20/02/2020 Smith & Nephew PLC (SN.)
24/02/2020 Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS)
24/02/2020 Ascential PLC (ASCL)
24/02/2020 Lucara Diamond Corp (0QUI)
24/02/2020 Reach Plc (RCH)
25/02/2020 Hammerson PLC (HMSO)
25/02/2020 Synectics PLC (SNX)
25/02/2020 Meggitt PLC (MGGT)
25/02/2020 S.N.G.N. Romgaz S.A. (SNGR)
25/02/2020 Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL)
25/02/2020 Thomson Reuters Corp (0VKQ)
26/02/2020 Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC)
26/02/2020 William Hill PLC (WMH)
26/02/2020 Mail.RU Group Ltd (MAIL)
26/02/2020 Restaurant Group PLC (RTN)
26/02/2020 Avast PLC (AVST)
26/02/2020 Unite Group PLC (UTG)
27/02/2020 Obrascon Huarte Lain SA (0MKG)
27/02/2020 Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (HIK)
27/02/2020 Pphe Hotel Group Limited (PPH)
27/02/2020 Wpp PLC (WPP)
27/02/2020 Bank Pekao SA (BPKD)
27/02/2020 FBD Holdings PLC (FBH)
27/02/2020 Flutter Entertainment PLC (FLTR)
27/02/2020 Macfarlane Group PLC (MACF)
27/02/2020 Rsa Insurance Group PLC (RSA)
27/02/2020 Inchcape PLC (INCH)
28/02/2020 Societatea Energetica Electrica SA (ELSA)
28/02/2020 Vitec Group (The) PLC (VTC)
28/02/2020 Rightmove PLC (RMV)
28/02/2020 Essentra PLC (ESNT)
01/03/2020 Auto Trader Group PLC (AUTO)
02/03/2020 Greencoat Renewables PLC (GRP)
02/03/2020 Johnson Service Group PLC (JSG)
03/03/2020 Huntsworth PLC (HNT)
03/03/2020 Greggs PLC (GRG)
03/03/2020 Apax Global Alpha Limited (APAX)
03/03/2020 Direct Line Insurance Group PLC (DLG)
04/03/2020 BATM Advanced Communications Ltd (BVC)
04/03/2020 Hostelworld Group Plc (HSW)
04/03/2020 Mpac Group PLC (MPAC)
05/03/2020 Jardine Strategic Holdings Ltd (JDS)
05/03/2020 Dairy Farm International Holdings (DFI)
05/03/2020 Hong Kong Land Holdings (HKLD)
05/03/2020 Mandarin Oriental International Ld (MDO)
05/03/2020 Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd (JAR)
05/03/2020 Capital & Regional PLC (CAL)
05/03/2020 Headlam Group PLC (HEAD)
05/03/2020 Gvc Holdings PLC (GVC)
09/03/2020 Foresight Solar Fund Limited (FSFL)
09/03/2020 Network International Holdings PLC (NETW)
10/03/2020 BioPharma Credit Plc (BPCR)
10/03/2020 STV Group PLC (STVG)
11/03/2020 Dignity PLC (DTY)
12/03/2020 Trainline PLC (TRN)
12/03/2020 Secure Income Reit PLC (SIR)
12/03/2020 Arrow Global Group (ARW)
17/03/2020 Smart Metering Systems PLC (SMS)
18/03/2020 Curtis Banks Group Plc (CBP)
19/03/2020 Everyman Media Group Plc (EMAN)
19/03/2020 Sanne Group PLC (SNN)
AGM / EGM
20/02/2020 Integrafin Holdings PLC (IHP)
21/02/2020 Caledonian Trust PLC (CNN)
25/02/2020 Sage Group PLC (SGE)
26/02/2020 Ssp Group PLC (SSPG)
26/02/2020 Ediston Property Investment Company Plc (EPIC)
27/02/2020 Driver Group PLC (DRV)
27/02/2020 Formation Group PLC (FRM)
28/02/2020 Merian Chrysalis Investment Company Limited (MERI)
28/02/2020 Green & Smart Holdings PLC (GSH)
03/03/2020 Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Plc (SERE)
04/03/2020 Ringkjoebing Landbobank As (0RPR)
04/03/2020 Chemring Group PLC (CHG)
06/03/2020 AFH Financial Group Plc (AFHP)
06/03/2020 PCF Group PLC (PCF)
12/03/2020 Benchmark Holdings PLC (BMK)
12/03/2020 Blackrock Income & Growth Inv Trust (BRIG)
13/03/2020 Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Sa (BVA)
15/03/2020 Commercial International Bank Egypt SAE (CBKD)
19/03/2020 Impax Asset Management Group PLC (IPX)
20/03/2020 Oxford Biodynamics Plc (OBD)
Trading Statement
12/03/2020 Trainline PLC (TRN)
Ex-Dividend
20/02/2020 Invesco Perpetual Uk Smaller Companies Trust Plc (IPU)
20/02/2020 One Savings Bank Plc (1SBA)
20/02/2020 Impax Asset Management Group PLC (IPX)
20/02/2020 Jersey Electricity PLC (JEL)
20/02/2020 Jarvis Securities PLC (JIM)
20/02/2020 Imperial Brands PLC (IMB)
20/02/2020 Independent Investment Trust Plc (IIT)
20/02/2020 Henderson Opportunities Trust PLC (HOT)
20/02/2020 Gateley (Holdings) PLC (GTLY)
20/02/2020 Heath (Samuel) & Sons PLC (HSM)
20/02/2020 Hadrians Wall Secured Investments Ltd (HWSL)
20/02/2020 Independent Investment Trust Plc (IIT)
20/02/2020 Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT)
20/02/2020 Mountview Estates PLC (MTVW)
20/02/2020 Trian Investors1 Limited (TI1)
20/02/2020 BlackRockThrogmorton Trust plc (THRG)
20/02/2020 Chenavari Toro Income Fund (TORO)
20/02/2020 Unilever PLC (ULVR)
20/02/2020 Yew Grove Reit Plc (YEW)
20/02/2020 S & U PLC (SUS)
20/02/2020 Pershing Square Holdings Ltd Usd (PSHD)
20/02/2020 Nextenergy Solar Fund Limited (NESF)
20/02/2020 Murray Income Trust PLC (MUT)
20/02/2020 Nexus Infrastructure Plc (NEXS)
20/02/2020 Personal Group Holdings PLC (PGH)
20/02/2020 Pershing Square Holdings LTD (PSH)
20/02/2020 Glaxosmithkline PLC (GSK)
20/02/2020 Inland Homes PLC (INL)
20/02/2020 British Smaller Companies Vct Plc (BSV)
20/02/2020 Aquila European Renewables Income Fund Plc (AERS)
20/02/2020 Aquila European Renewables Income Fund Plc Ord Eur0.01 (AERI)
20/02/2020 Driver Group PLC (DRV)
20/02/2020 Bbgi Sicav S.A. (BBGI)
27/02/2020 Tate & Lyle (BD15)
27/02/2020 Shoe Zone Plc (SHOE)
27/02/2020 LPA Group PLC (LPA)
27/02/2020 Amundi Etf Nasdaq-100 EUR Hedged Daily (NDXH)
27/02/2020 Barclays PLC (BARC)
27/02/2020 Plus500 LTD (PLUS)
27/02/2020 Astrazeneca PLC (AZN)
27/02/2020 Easyjet PLC (EZJ)
27/02/2020 Appreciate Group PLC (APP)
27/02/2020 Beazley PLC (BEZ)
27/02/2020 Honeywell International (HON)
27/02/2020 Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment Co Ltd (AEMC)
27/02/2020 Witan Investment Trust PLC (WTAN)
27/02/2020 Diageo PLC (DGE)
27/02/2020 Hargreaves Services PLC (HSP)
27/02/2020 Bristol Water PLC (BWRA)
27/02/2020 Ideagen PLC (IDEA)
27/02/2020 Warehouse Reit PLC (WHR)
05/03/2020 Scottish American Investment Co. Plc (SAIN)
05/03/2020 Safestore Holdings PLC (SAFE)
05/03/2020 Renishaw PLC (RSW)
05/03/2020 Santander UK Plc B Shares (SANB)
05/03/2020 Redrow PLC (RDW)
05/03/2020 Ssp Group PLC (SSPG)
05/03/2020 Gleeson (M J) Group PLC (GLE)
05/03/2020 St.Modwen Properties PLC (SMP)
05/03/2020 Alumasc Group PLC (ALU)
05/03/2020 Santander UK Plc (SAN)
05/03/2020 Oxford Instruments PLC (OXIG)
05/03/2020 City of London Investment Group PLC (CLIG)
05/03/2020 Jupiter Green Investment Trust PLC (JGC)
05/03/2020 General Accident Plc 7/78 (GACB)
05/03/2020 Caretech Holdings PLC (CTH)
05/03/2020 Draper Esprit Vct Plc Ord 5p (DEVC)
05/03/2020 Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (DGOC)
05/03/2020 The Ince Group Plc (INCE)
05/03/2020 Ashmore Group PLC (ASHM)
05/03/2020 Joules Group PLC (JOUL)
05/03/2020 Lxi Reit PLC (LXI)
05/03/2020 Northern Electric plc (NTEA)
05/03/2020 Aviva (AV.B)
05/03/2020 Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited (GR1T)
05/03/2020 BMO Capital Income Investment Trust Plc (BCI)
05/03/2020 Mccarthy & Stone PLC (MCS)
12/03/2020 AdEPT Telecom PLC (ADT)
12/03/2020 Trifast PLC (TRI)
19/03/2020 PCF Group PLC (PCF)
