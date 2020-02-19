StockMarketWire.com - Challenger lender Metro Bank said it had appointed Dan Frumkin as its new chief executive officer.
Frumkin had been serving as the company's CEO in an interim capacity since 1 January, having joined last September from the Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.
'When we began the search for a permanent CEO, we were looking for someone who believed in prioritising excellent customer service with a track record in retail banking and business transformation, and the necessary experience to deliver sustainable growth,' chairman Michael Snyder said.
'We have conducted a comprehensive evaluation from a strong field of candidates and Dan stood out.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: