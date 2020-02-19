StockMarketWire.com - Auto dealer Pendragon said it had appointed Bill Berman as its chief executive, effective immediately.
Berman had been serving as interim executive chairman since October, when previous CEO Mark Herbert left after just three months at the helm.
Berman would continue to perform the role of chairman on an interim basis while the process to find a permanent non-executive chairman continued.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
