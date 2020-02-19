StockMarketWire.com - Training and security group Pennant International said it had received a statement of intent for a potential major new contract worth up to £5m, for a suite of generic training aids.
The statement had been issued by a long-standing customer in the Middle East that was expanding its regional operations.
'The opportunity remains subject to contract, and the statement of intent does not guarantee that a contract will ultimately be awarded to Pennant,' the company said.
'While the timing of any contract award is not certain, the group is optimistic about the contract's prospects and expects award to occur within the first half of 2020.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
