StockMarketWire.com - Fertilizer group Sunrise Resources booked a full-year loss as it continued to develop its flagship CS pozzolan-perlite project in Nevada.
Pre-tax losses for the year through September amounted to £0.30m, compared to losses of £0.79m on-year.
'Whilst our activities have been constrained by limited funds in 2019, we have ensured that the permitting of our CS project has progressed as quickly as possible,' chairman Patrick Cheetham said.
'To this end, the company has made substantial progress with the submission of its 27-year mine plan of operations/reclamation permit application and its air quality permit application to the regulatory authorities.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
