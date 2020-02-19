StockMarketWire.com - Marketing software group Pelatro said it had sold more of its product to an existing customer in the telecom sector.
Pelatro said the customer had bought two new modules and a bundle of change requests.
'This deepens the engagement between that customer and Pelatro, while Pelatro adds more value to the operations of the telco,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
