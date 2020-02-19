StockMarketWire.com - Skin health focused SkinBioTherapeutics said it had signed a development agreement with food supplement manufacturer Winclove Probiotics.
The pact, conducted through subsidiary AxisBiotix, would see the company help manage symptoms associated with the skin condition psoriasis.
SkinBioTherapeutics and Winclove would design and develop a probiotic blend of 'good' bacterial strains, which would become a probiotic food supplement called AxisBiotix.
SkinBioTherapeutics would be responsible for the identification and selection of the bacterial strains and patient testing, while Winclove would handle the formulation and manufacture of AxisBiotix.
The agreement was for a period of three years but could be extended by mutual agreement.
Each party retained ownership of its respective intellectual property and would be responsible for their own costs in relation to the development programme.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
