StockMarketWire.com - Alternative sweetener developer PureCircle said it had secured an additional $8.6m of liquidity from its lenders.

The company had also agreed to a full waiver of all previous defaults.

The additional funding was provided by way of an unsecured subordinated loan.

'This agreement and additional liquidity is a significant step forward for PureCircle as we move to resolve the issues which came to light during 2019,' chief financial officer Jimmy Lim said.




Story provided by StockMarketWire.com