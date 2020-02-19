StockMarketWire.com - Alternative sweetener developer PureCircle said it had secured an additional $8.6m of liquidity from its lenders.
The company had also agreed to a full waiver of all previous defaults.
The additional funding was provided by way of an unsecured subordinated loan.
'This agreement and additional liquidity is a significant step forward for PureCircle as we move to resolve the issues which came to light during 2019,' chief financial officer Jimmy Lim said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
