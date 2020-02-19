StockMarketWire.com - Sensor system provider Transense Technologies said executive chairman David Ford was standing down to take on an executive leadership role at the company.
Ford would become chief executive of the group's iTrack business, which had formed a partnership with Bridgestone.
Deputy chairman Nigel Rogers had assumed the new role of non-executive chairman.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
