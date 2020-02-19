StockMarketWire.com - Cognitive assessment software provider Cambridge Cognition said it expected to report lower revenue this year, but added that efforts to overcome short-term market factors had improved performance.
For the year through December 2019, the company expected to report revenue of £5.04m, down from £6.13m on-year, with a contracted order book of £5.68m, down from £6.08m.
The weakness followed lower-than-expected first-half sales from its core business due to short-term market factors, including a merger of two large customers leading to delays in finalising contracts.
The fall was also pinned on a reduction in safety testing of two drug classes and a dip in trial initiations for Alzheimer's drugs.
The subdued performance continued into the third quarter, but the fourth quarter and early 2020 had seen a return to significant growth as 'detailed measures taken to overcome the mid-year market challenges are paying off,' the company said.
'While sales and marketing spend is being increased, R&D and overall administrative costs are being significantly reduced and the company continues to expect to achieve profitability in the fourth quarter of 2020 and to deliver further growth in subsequent years,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
