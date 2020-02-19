StockMarketWire.com - Telecom services provider to small business Toople said it had completed its planned acquisition of communications services group DMS.
In the year to 30 April 2019, DMS' turnover was £3.1m, with a pre-tax profit of £331,282.
'We believe that the combined business will now accelerate to EBITDA profitability and cash self-sufficiency, reducing the historic reliance on the market to provide funds for working capital,' chief executive Andy Hollingworth said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: