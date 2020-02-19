StockMarketWire.com - Mereo BioPharma said a US healthcare investor had bought a stake in the company for $3m.
The investor had bought around 12.3m shares at 18.8p each, a 20% discount to Mereo's closing share price on Tuesday.
Mereo said it would use the proceeds for general corporate purposes, including clinical trial activity and working capital.
At 8:41am: [LON:MPH] Mereo Biopharma Group Ltd share price was +0.5p at 24p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
