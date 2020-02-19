StockMarketWire.com - Alba Mineral Resources said it had appointed the German graphite experts, ProGraphite, to conduct its next phase of battery testwork at its Amitsoq graphite project, in southern Greenland.
This testwork would be distinct from the last phase of work, which focussed on maximising the yield of higher-value large flakes, and assess the most efficient method to produce material for lithium-ion battery anode testwork, the company said.
'Given the premium prices attached to the spherical graphite that is used in battery applications (upwards of $3000 per tonne), it is certainly well worth assessing whether Amitsoq graphite is amenable to the production of a high purity product which can be used in lithium-ion batteries, as this will add another, increasingly important market for our product,' said George Frangeskides, executive chairman.
At 8:41am: [LON:ALBA] Alba Mineral Resources PLC share price was +0.01p at 0.13p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
