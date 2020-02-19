StockMarketWire.com - Distil warned on profit as the cost associated with its a joint venture agreement with British Honey was expected to keep a lid on performance.
The company said had entered into a joint venture agreement with British Honey, under which both companies would contribute an initial cash sum of £30K each toward jointly producing and marketing a new range of branded botanical spirits and other products, the company said.
The initial new brand development work under the joint venture would commence immediately and as a result, Distil was expected to incur additional 'unbudgeted' costs in the current financial year, the company said
'Consequently, management expect full year profit out-turn for the current financial year to be ahead of prior year but marginally below current market expectations, it added.
All intellectual property rights in newly created brands and recipes would be jointly owned by Distil and BHC and future revenues will be shared equally by both parties.
As a result of the JV, Distil would gain access to BHC's distillery and master distiller to ramp up innovation within its brand portfolio. In turn, Distil would assist BHC with the marketing and distribution of its own brands, the company said. At 8:52am: [LON:DIS] Distil Plc Ord 0.1p share price was 0p at 0.83p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
