StockMarketWire.com - Dairy and livestock services provider National Milk Records reported a fall in first-half profit after it was hit by a cyber attack.
Pre-tax profit for the six months through December dropped to £0.38m, down from £1.13m on-year.
The company was attacked in September, forcing it to provide additional credit to customers for interrupted service.
National Milk Records also incurred costs for system protection and cyber-consultancy services.
Revenue fell to £10.7m, down from £11.7m, which the company pinned on one-off and seasonal activity in 2018.
Chief executive Andy Warne said National Milk Records had emerged stronger, having 'protected our revenue streams and substantially reinforced our cyber protection and restoration capability'.
'We continue to focus on the delivery of our strategic objectives, and I am confident that our earnings exit rate for the year ended June 2020 will be broadly in line with our expectations pre-cyber-attack,' Warne said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
