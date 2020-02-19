StockMarketWire.com - Altus Strategies said shareholders had approved its plans to consolidate shares and backed La Mancha's C$11.2m investment for a 35.4% stake in the company.
'The directors believe that this transaction will be transformative for Altus, providing the capital and expertise to fast track our project and royalty generation activities, as well as unlocking new external growth opportunities,' the company said.
The five-into-one share consolidation would occur at the close of trading on 21 February, it added.
At 9:32am: [LON:ALS] Altus Strategies Plc share price was 0p at 7.75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: